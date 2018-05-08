TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

There is an interesting piece on ESPN.com about how LeBron James manages to rest even while he's on the court for Cleveland by walking instead of running and other tricks. With any other player, this might be considered loafing. With the ultra-productive James, it's genius.

WATCH THIS

The Twins have faced a lot of aces already this year, and they'll get another stiff test against the Cardinals' Carlos Martinez on Tuesday (noon, FSN). Martinez hasn't allowed more than one run in any of his past six starts.

Martinez

RANDOM FANDOM

"So happy for Nate Schmidt. It's great to see a local guy do so well under the bright lights. Best thing for Nate was to move to Vegas from the Caps. Go Schmidty!"

"stcloudslim" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"New #Vikings jersey numbers

#36 Craig James

#45 Brett Taylor (@MacombGrown44)

#48 Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv)

#84 Chad Beebe" @Vikings