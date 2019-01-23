In a Tuesday night matchup featuring two of the top Class 4A teams in boys’ basketball, No. 6 Lakeville North beat top ranked Prior Lake 77-68. Tyler Wahl led the Panthers with 22 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Tommy Jensen added 18.

Sam Nissen scored 25 points for the Lakers and Dawson Garcia added 20. Robert Jones had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

For Prior Lake (12-2), the loss ended its 12-game winning streak. The Lakers will play at Apple Valley on Friday.

The win keeps Lakeville North (12-3) undefeated in South Suburban Conference games this season. They will take on Lakeville South this Friday.

Lakeville South 58, Burnsville 56: Reid Patterson gave the Cougars the lead with three seconds left. The sophomore finished with 19 points and Riley Mahlman added 16. Daniel Rosenber had 20 points for the Blaze.

Mahtomedi 90, Henry Sibley 41: J’vonne Hadley and Zac Centers had 25 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Zephyrs. Mahtomedi (11-3), ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, stays undefeated in Metro East play.

Girls’ basketball

Shakopee 60, Eastview 52 (OT): The unranked Sabers defeated the Class 4A, No. 5 Lightning. Isabelle West scored 24 points to lead Shakopee. Jaley Coplin added 18. Macy Guebert led Eastview with 16. This was the Lightning’s first home loss of the season.

Becker 86, Milaca 48: Julia Bengston scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs. The sophomore passed 1,000 points in her career.

Concordia Academy 76, St. Anthony 73: Ivane Tensaie scored 23 to lead the Beacons. Sam Tibbet scored a season-high 32 for the Huskies.

Boys’ hockey

Eastview 2, Lakeville North 1: Josh Eernisse scored the Lightning’s go-ahead goal early in the third period. The Panthers had nine shots on goal to Eastview’s four in the final period, but couldn’t tie it to extend the game. Owen Dauk kicked off the scoring for Eastview with his power-play goal in the first period. Keaton Kranz answered for Lakeville North with a goal in the second period.

Shakopee 5, Apple Valley 3: The Sabers were boosted by three goals in the first 35 seconds of the second period by Joseph Ostertag, Joseph Roder and Austin McNeil, putting them ahead 3-1. The Eagles responded with goals from AJ Kasner and Blaise Cloutier. McNeil’s second goal put Shakopee up for good with five minutes left in regulation.

Blaine 10, Roseville 1: Zach Buzick led the Bengals with four goals, the first multi-goal game of the season for the junior. Bryce Brodzinski and Carsen Richels both added two goals.

Girls’ hockey

Holy Family 5, New Prague 2: Lauren Hickey had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Fire over the Trojans. Taylor Koeppl and Olivia Paidosh also scored for Holy Family. Lindsey Bjerke scored both goals for New Prague.

staff reports