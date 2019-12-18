J’Vonne Hadley scored 23 points and Amari Carter 19 to lead Cretin-Derham Hall, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, over host Woodbury 64-51 on Tuesday in boys’ basketball.

The Royals, who led 26-22 at halftime, were led by junior guard Bradley Cimperman with 14 points.

Eastview 87, Burnsville 81: Wisconsin commit Steven Crowl scored 33 points and Ryan Thissen 26 to lead the Class 4A, No. 8 Lightning past the Blaze in a South Suburban matchup.

Totino-Grace 53. Champlin Park 50: Freshman guard Taison Champman scored 24 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 4-ranked Eagles past the Rebels. CJ O’Hara’s basket put the Eagles ahead 50-49 with less than 90 seconds left in regulation. Joshua Strong scored 22 points for the Rebels.

Girls’ basketball

White Bear Lake 69, Stillwater 55: Ella Janicki scored 17 points to help the Bears beat the Class 4A, No. 5 Ponies. Teammates Nevaeh Hughes and Tristian Lehner added 15 points each.

Boys’ hockey

White Bear Lake 3, Hill-Murray 2 (OT): Billy Rose accounted for two goals to lead the Class 2A, No. 7 Bears past the No. 3 Pioneers. The senior forward assisted on Sam Newpower’s goal with 16 seconds in regulation pushing the game into overtime. Rose then scored on a power play in overtime.

Girls’ hockey

Andover 3, Maple Grove 0: The Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Huskies beat the No. 8 Crimson. After a scoreless first two periods, junior forward Peyton Hemp put the Huskies on the board first by scoring 5:50 into the third period. Teammates junior forward Madelynn Jurgensen and freshman forward Isa Goettl added one goal each to improve Andover’s record to 13-0-0.

Lakeville North 5, Burnsville 4: Meredith Jensen had a role in three goals to lead the Panthers past the Blaze. The junior defenseman scored the Panthers’ tiebreaking goal with seven seconds left in the third period. Jensen also opened up Lakeville North’s scoring in the first period and assisted on Colleen Buckingham goal that tied the score.

