Elk River matched everything Class 4A, No. 3 Park Center threw at the Elks and then some, beating the Pirates 65-50 in girls’ basketball Tuesday night on the road.

The No. 10 Elks went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to take a 41-21 lead.

Lydia Haack led the Elks with 28 points and Johanna Langbehn had 16. Adalia McKenzie led the Pirates with 27 points and Lauren Frost had 13.

Hutchinson 68, Orono 63: The Class 3A, No. 9 Tigers beat the visiting Spartans behind Brynn Beffert’s 20 points and Emma Olberg and Alyssa Stamer who had 12 each. Haley Paulson led the Spartans with 21 points and Julia Knudson had 15.

Centennial 65, Blaine 62: Jenna Guyer scored 15 points, Hannah Herzig had 12 and Sydney Kubes had 11 as the 4A, No. 5 Cougars beat the visiting Bengals. Kayla Bohr led the Bengals with 27 points and Madison Hoehne had 15.

Anoka 49, Champlin Park 46: Jersi McAlpine had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Tornadoes past the visiting Rebels. Olivia Anderson had 13 points, Mady Stangle had 12 points and six rebounds and Sedonia Seibure had 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Tornadoes. Maya Fitzpatrick led the Rebels with 12 points and Gina Stefferud had nine points and eight rebounds.

St. Paul Central 57, St. Paul Highland Park 55 (OT): Alayjza Campbell scored 19 points to lead the Minutemaids past the visiting Scots. Aaliyah Hamilton had 12 points for Central. Breyana Turner led the Scots with 15 points and Tiana Ellis had 13.

Boys’ basketball

Forest Lake 57, Roseville 50 (2OT): The Rangers rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to force overtime and then pulled away from the host Raiders in the second overtime. The Rangers made one of two free-throw attempts with 0.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 41-41. Eric Peterson led the Rangers with 20 points, Nick Bartlett had 17 and Carter Thiesfeld 12. Tomas Nelson led the Raiders with 12 points and Keyshawn Payne had 10.

Concordia Academy 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 60: Essay Hagos led the Beacons with 31 points and AJ Greene had 12. James Sommer had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the host Pumas. Erick Burgess had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals and Derek Burgess had 14 points and four rebounds.

Minneapolis Southwest 68, St. Paul Harding 66: Christo Polydorou led the visiting Lakers with 25 points and Marcus Mattox and Hakeem Ford had 12 each. Simeon Sharp led the Knights with 24 points and Alex Addai had 12.

Armstrong 59, Totino-Grace 58: Jake Breitbach scored 22 points to lead the Falcons past the host Eagles. Hezekiah Iyawe had 19 points for the Falcons. Joe Alt led Totino-Grace with 18 points, C.J. O’Hara had 15 and Taison Chatman 11.

South St. Paul 54, Simley 51: Alonzo Dodd led the visiting Packers with 22 points, Marquise Gleb had 12 and Ramontay Harmon 11. Breyton Buysman led the Spartans with 17 points.

Boys’ hockey

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Andover 1: The Class 1A, No. 6 Crusaders scored two unanswered goals to defeat the host Class 2A, No. 3 Huskies. Ethan Cumming broke the 1-1 tie with 6:12 left in the game. Blake Perbix tied the score for the Crusaders 7:25 into the second period with a shorthanded goal. Gavin DeBettignies got the Huskies on the board 8:01 into the game. Grant Martin stopped 33 shots for the Crusaders and Will Larson had 19 saves for the Huskies.

East Ridge 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4: The Raptors scored five goals in the third period to defeat the host Jaguars. Jack Brown led the rally for the Raptors with two goals in the first 4:11 of the period and later had an assist. Nick Landin had two goals and an assist, Quinn Carter and Marco Troje had one goal and one assist each, Evan Ceglar had two assists, Tyler Wenshau had one goal and Connor Dokken had 25 saves for the Raptors. Jack Mickelson had two goals, Grayston Hight had two assists, Ben Goedderz and Carson Jacobs had one goal each and Ryan Seitz had 20 saves for the Jaguars.

Holy Angels 6, South St. Paul 0: Caeden Phelps had two goals and added an assist to lead the Stars past the visiting Packers. Mason Meyer stopped 21 shots for the shutout, Noah Griswold and Noah Hermanson had one goal and one assist each, Mark Longhenry and Alex Lesnar had two assists each and Carter Hermanson and Sam Schaffer had one goal each for the Stars. Jacob Lissick had 46 saves for the Packers.

Girls’ hockey

Simley 1, Hastings 0: Ella Tuccitto scored with three seconds left to give the Spartans the victory over the host Raiders. Ava Patnode made 13 saves for the shutout and Lauren Dubej had 43 stops for the Raiders.

Rosemount 3, Lakeville North 2: Joey Edgar scored with 4:56 left to give the Irish the victory over the visiting Panthers. Savannah Hutchins and Ava Nygaard gave the Irish a 2-0 lead in a 5:49 span of the first period. Jordan Ahrenstorff got the Panthers on the board with 5:07 left in the second period. Olivia Mattis tied the score for the Panthers 49 seconds into the third period. Bridget Heffron made 27 saves for the Irish.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Osseo/Park Center 1: Brooklyn Johnson scored her second goal of the game 5:30 into overtime to give Champlin Park/Coon Rapids the victory over host Osseo/Park Center. Johnson got the scoring started with 1:13 left in the first period. Presley Kraemer scored 56 seconds into the third period for Osseo/Park Center. Mackenzie White made 24 saves for Osseo/Park Center.

Red Wing 1, Rochester Century 0: Eliza DiNatale broke a scoreless tie 5:53 into the second period to give the Wingers the victory over the visiting Panthers. Abigail Conners made 39 saves for the Panthers and Hailey Ehlers had 14 for the Wingers.

South St. Paul 3, North St. Paul/Tartan 1: Brynn Sexauer scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Class 1A, No. 5 Packers past host North St. Paul/Tartan. Makenna Deering and Ella Reynolds had two assists each, Gabby Madigan scored a goal and Delaney Norman made 29 saves for the Packers. Paige Panagiotopoulos made 29 saves and Hailey Sutton scored a goal for North St. Paul/Tartan.

Staff reports