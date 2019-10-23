Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted upset second-seeded Concordia Academy 26-7 in the Class 2A, Section 4 high school football quarterfinals for its first win of the season. The win ends an 18-game losing streak for the Lakers that dates to the section playoffs in 2017.

The Lakers jumped out to an early 18-0 lead in the first quarter with a quick-strike offense. They scored on a three-play drive to open the game and then scored their next three touchdowns each on one play.

A.J. Gatz got the scoring started with a 38-yard run. The junior running back then ran 67 yards for a touchdown on the Lakers’ next offensive play.

After a botched snap on a punt by the Beacons set up the Lakers with a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line, Bennett Paulson ran in a touchdown on the first play. Paulson later sealed the victory for the Lakers with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:19 left in the game, which came on the first play after the Beacons were stopped on a fourth down.

The Beacons got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Aidan Kingsbury.

Monticello 19, St. Cloud Tech 18: Calvin Schmitz scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the game to give the fifth-seeded Magic the victory over the fourth-seeded Tigers. Alex Optaz and Sam Valor scored for the Magic.

Elk River 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23: The third-seeded Elks built a big lead at halftime and held off the sixth-seeded Storm in the Class 5A, Section 6 quarterfinals. Joe Nord-strom had two touchdowns and Beau Ruby scored one to give the Elk a 22-8 lead at halftime. Carter Otto ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

St. Paul Central 18, St. Paul Highland Park 0: Jahiem Omeally scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the fifth-seeded Minutemen over the fourth-seeded Scots in the Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinals.

Hastings 28, Henry Sibley 0: Devon McSorley ran for three touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Raiders past the visiting sixth-seeded Warriors.

St. Agnes 27, Rush City 0: Isaac Schmidt scored three touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Aggies past the sixth-seeded Tigers in the Class 2A, Section 4 quarterfinals. Andrew Brownell scored on an 8-yard run and John Patros had 246 rushing yards for the Aggies.

Hill-Murray 44, Academy Force 0: Sawyer Seidl ran for four touchdowns to lead the fifth-seeded Pioneers past fourth-seeded Academy Force in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals. Tyson Morris added two touchdowns.

