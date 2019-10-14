Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate is shaping up as a defining moment for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is seeking to rebound from a heart attack that has clouded the future of his candidacy and the leftist political movement he has built over decades.

Sanders has been sidelined since he was rushed to a hospital on Oct. 1, and the nearly three-hour showdown in Westerville, Ohio, will mark his return to the campaign. An audience of millions — including some wondering whether Sanders has the stamina for one of the world’s most grueling jobs — is expected to tune in, and many of his supporters will be watching anxiously.

Sanders isn’t the only candidate facing high stakes; it’s the first debate since the Trump impeachment inquiry jolted the race. Former Vice President Joe Biden faces questions about his son’s role in Ukraine, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren has moved into first place in some polls, making her a newly tempting target.

But Sanders, 78, may have the most riding on the debate, sponsored by CNN and the New York Times, as scrutiny of his age and endurance are greater than at any point in his nearly half-century political career. A strong performance could help calm the doubts about his prospects as the oldest candidate in the field, while a weak showing could deal a devastating blow.

“I certainly expect that there are a lot of people who will question his age — even more than that question may have been raised before,” said Wayne Moynihan, a New Hampshire state representative who has endorsed Sanders. “It makes absolutely no difference to me, but I do recognize that it probably means something to someone else.”

The last debate was on Sept. 12, and both Biden and Warren would love to pull supporters away from Sanders, who has a loyal base of active devotees.

Over the weekend, Sanders hinted at his plans. His campaign announced he would hold his first rally since his heart attack next Saturday in New York City. And in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Sanders, who often brushes aside questions about his differences with Warren, noted that she identifies strongly as a capitalist and he does not.

All this makes it the most consequential debate so far, and it will feature a few wild cards. Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer is making his debate debut. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has threatened to boycott the event. And with a dozen participants, it could become chaotic as candidates seek to break through the din.

“You have a lot of candidates on the stage with something to prove,” said Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz. “Biden has to prove that he is the most electable. Bernie has to prove that he is in as good a shape as ever. And Warren has to not mess up.”

For Sanders, the personal and political pressures of the past two weeks have been extraordinary. He was hospitalized in Las Vegas after experiencing chest pains at a campaign event. Doctors inserted two stents to clear a blocked artery.

Just days later, Sanders’ daughter-in-law died from cancer at 46. All this was happening after the senator was maintaining a breakneck campaign pace amid a growing threat from Warren’s rise.