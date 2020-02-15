Tucker 8-year-old Brittany spaniel
When I was a pup, say seven or eight weeks old, the human I picked out came to see me and my littermates. She watched us a long time, while we put on our usual show. Some of us held back; others — this was me — ran toward her. The trick worked: The human I chose figured I was smarter than my littermates and took me home. I’ve got a good life. I hunt a lot, and both of my human roommates shoot well. Don’t get me wrong, they miss occasionally. But generally, they’re on target. When I’m not hunting, I play the role of “family’’ dog. Meaning I sleep a lot. I’ve got a brother, too. Looks like me, but older. We’re chill.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Dove leads UT-Martin past E. Illinois 80-79 in OT
Quintin Dove had 32 points and 10 rebounds and Derek Hawthorne Jr. hit a pull-up 3-pointer as time expired in overtime as UT Martin narrowly defeated Eastern Illinois 80-79 on Saturday.
Gophers
Jones carries Lipscomb past Florida Gulf Coast 64-54
Greg Jones had a career-high 24 points as Lipscomb got past Florida Gulf Coast 64-54 on Saturday.
Twins
Astros cheating scandal won't go away any time soon
The fallout from MLB's sign-stealing scandal doesn't figure to be going away any time soon based on strong reactions from players as spring training opened. Why is this such a big deal?
Gophers
Mitchell leads Sam Houston State past Central Arkansas 82-67
Kai Mitchell poured in a career-high 30 points, adding eight rebounds and three assists, and Sam Houston State drilled Central Arkansas 82-67 on Saturday.
Twins
Not his first rodeo: Bailey looks to help out Twins pitching staff
New Twins pitcher Homer Bailey, he of two career no-hitters and owner of lots of horses and land in his native Texas, is riding a resurgence after injuries.