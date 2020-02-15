Tucker 8-year-old Brittany spaniel

When I was a pup, say seven or eight weeks old, the human I picked out came to see me and my littermates. She watched us a long time, while we put on our usual show. Some of us held back; others — this was me — ran toward her. The trick worked: The human I chose figured I was smarter than my littermates and took me home. I’ve got a good life. I hunt a lot, and both of my human roommates shoot well. Don’t get me wrong, they miss occasionally. But generally, they’re on target. When I’m not hunting, I play the role of “family’’ dog. Meaning I sleep a lot. I’ve got a brother, too. Looks like me, but older. We’re chill.