MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating a tuberculosis outbreak among people associated with Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Health officials believe the bacteria originated with an international student and spread to at least seven others. The majority are MSU students or former students. About 700 people who may have interacted with them, such as roommates and significant others, have been contacted. And, of those, health officials identified another 30 individuals who have tested positive for TB, but didn't have any symptoms.
TB is caused by a bacterial infection and usually affects the lungs, though the bones, spine or other organs can also be infected.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Readers recommend books: 'The Seclusion'
If you're anything like me, you were fascinated by books such as "The Giver" growing up and, later on, grounded dystopias such as "1984." If…
Books
Audiobooks
"My Sister, the Serial Killer," by Oyinkan Braithwaite. (Random House Audio, unabridged, 4 ½ hours)Nigerian writer Oyinkan Braithwaite's first novel is set in Lagos, and,…
Variety
Ask Amy: Housemates worry about friend's new boyfriend
Dear Amy: I am part of a group of friends who share a house. We’ve all been close friends for five years now. One…
Books
Review: 'Deep Creek,' by Pam Houston
NONFICTION: In this quietly stunning memoir, Pam Houston finds kindness and solace in unusual places.
Variety
Friend mad you were in town but didn't try to connect
Are you obligated to see friends if you're visiting their town?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.