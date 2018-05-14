PARIS — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from the French Open because of a left knee injury.
The former Australian Open runner-up from France says in a video posted on his Twitter account that he has not recovered following surgery.
The 37th-ranked Tsonga has not played since losing in the semifinals at the Open Sud de France in February.
The French Open starts on May 27 at Roland Garros.
