MONTPELLIER, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday, winning his 17th career title and denying his countryman a first.
Tsonga broke the seventh-seeded Herbert's serve three times and dropped only four points throughout the match on his own serve.
The 33-year-old Tsonga was out for seven months last year following a left-knee injury. His previous title was in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.
He also beat Herbert, who owns a career grand slam in doubles, in their two previous matches.
Herbert has now lost his three singles finals on the ATP Tour.
