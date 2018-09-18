METZ, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga made an unsuccessful return to competition on Tuesday, losing 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to defending champion Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in the first round of the Moselle Open.
Tsonga, a three-time winner in Metz, played his first match since February after recovering from a knee injury.
Gojowczyk won the tournament as a qualifier last year for his maiden tour title. Against Tsonga, he saved all three break points and hit 17 aces. He will be up against top-seeded Kei Nishikori for a spot in quarterfinals.
Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced by defeating qualifier Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 7-6 (0) while Ugo Humbert rallied from a set down to beat Bernard Tomic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.
