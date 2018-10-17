STOCKHOLM — Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Jack Sock both needed three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open on Wednesday.
Tsitsipas beat John Millman of Australia 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a little more than two hours, while Sock outlasted Swedish home favorite Elias Ymer 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at the indoor hardcourt tournament. Chung Hyeon of South Korea also reached the quarters by beating American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-3.
In first-round play, Denis Shapovalov beat fellow Canadian Peter Polansky 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
