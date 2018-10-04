TOKYO — Stefanos Tsitsipas won the first ATP main-draw match with fellow rising star Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the Japan Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Both are enjoying breakthrough seasons, having reached two finals each and broken into the top 50.

In this second-round match, the unseeded De Minaur struggled to hold serve, facing 20 break points and saving only 14. Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas battled to land first serves but still won most of them, and feasted on the Australian's service.

Tsitsipas will face third-seeded Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals on Friday. The home favorite has won this tournament twice.

Unseeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany beat Jeremy Chardy of France for the third time in four meetings, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4. Struff's first quarterfinal since May will be against Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

In a late match, No. 2 Kevin Anderson of South Africa was up against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., and No. 8 Richard Gasquet played unseeded Nick Kyrgios.