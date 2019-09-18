NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have a new owner and a new CEO.
Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai completed his purchase of the team and Barclays Center on Wednesday, then announced that he had hired former Turner Sports President David Levy to oversee both.
Tsai's purchase of the Nets was unanimously approved Wednesday by the NBA's board of governors. He spent nearly $3.5 billion for the team and the arena, a record sale for a U.S. sports franchise.
He already had purchased 49% of the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in 2021, but pushed up that timeline for full ownership of the team.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
TV & Media
Comcast tries to bolster streaming gadget by dropping fee
As big entertainment companies prepare to launch new streaming services, Comcast is trying to bolster its Flex streaming TV device by giving it away.
National
Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. dies
David A. Jones Sr., who borrowed $1,000 to launch a nursing home company that grew into the $37 billion health insurance and health care giant…
Business
Tsai completes purchase of Nets, arena, hires Levy as CEO
The Brooklyn Nets have a new owner and a new CEO.
National
Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators.
Home & Garden
Creativity without the pressure at 'paint and sip' studios
"paint and sip" studios where adults can spend evenings out learning to make art in a relaxed, BYOB setting. Thousands of franchises now exist to help us all unleash our inner creative.