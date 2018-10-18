NEW YORK — Transportation Security Administration officers in New York bought a shirt for a shirtless boy who was traveling to Denver.
The TSA says the boy and his father arrived at a checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday and officers noticed the child did not have a shirt when he removed his coat for screening. The father told officers all their clothes were in a checked bag and he didn't realize his son wasn't wearing a shirt.
Officers were concerned because temperatures in Denver were cold so two of them went to an airport shop and purchased an NYPD T-shirt.
An officer escorted them to their gate for their flight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Farm-rich Salinas exemplifies California's housing struggles
Middle-school English teacher Maryam Powers doesn't take vacations. To earn additional money, she picks up an extra period of teaching when she can and mentors new hires. But to afford the mortgage on a $330,000 three-bedroom home she purchased in Salinas in 2015, Powers still must rent out the master bedroom for $800 a month.
National
Judge explains 'close your legs' comment
A New Jersey family court judge who told a woman she could "close your legs" to stop a sexual assault says he was trying to elicit more details from her.
Celebrities
2 'Love & Hip Hop' stars arrested in separate incidents
Two stars of this past season of VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" have been arrested in separate incidents in metropolitan Atlanta.
National
New York governor tours aging rail tunnel in funding push
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants President Donald Trump to get an up-close look at the level of damage in the century-old Hudson River rail tunnel.
Nation
Northern State freshman found dead in dorm room
Authorities say a college freshman from Minnesota has been found dead in his dorm room at Northern State University in South Dakota.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.