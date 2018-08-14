NEWARK, N.J. — A Transportation Security Administration officer showed he has some moves as he processed a family of five through security at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.
Officer Joshua McCall admired how one of the three children danced and the boy challenged McCall to a dance-off.
In a video that TSA posted on Instagram, the officer is shown keeping up with the boy.
New Jersey TSA federal security director Tom Carter says the agency's officers will be happy to accept any dance challenges after ensuring all passengers are secure. Carter says McCall not only helped keep the family safe, but he also made their checkpoint experience pleasurable and memorable.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
LA to become first in US to install subway body scanners
The Los Angeles subway system will become the first in the U.S. to install body scanners that screen passengers for weapons and explosives, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
Judge denies request to move US trial for 'El Chapo'
A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied a request by notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to move his trial as a way to alleviate the public spectacle created by the intense security measures being used to transport him to court.
Variety
Correction: Citizens Bank Headquarters story
In a story Aug. 13 about Citizens Bank, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the bank is unveiling its new corporate headquarters. Citizens Bank is opening a campus in Johnston, Rhode Island. Its headquarters remains in Providence, Rhode Island.
National
Cuomo: I don't have personal political talks with Trump
Andrew Cuomo says he doesn't have "personal political conversations" with Donald Trump, a day after the president said New York's Democratic governor told him he wouldn't challenge him for the White House in 2020.
Books
Author of book on Columbine writing an account of Parkland
The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about Parkland.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.