It’s hard to imagine the TSA winning a popularity contest. But there it is, ahead of Beyoncé on RollingStone.com’s 100 best Instagram accounts.

The Transportation Security Administration — the government agency that rivals the Internal Revenue Service for unpopularity with the public — is ranked No. 4 for its Instagram. It bested megastar Beyoncé, who came in at No. 5. (The inescapable Kim Kardashian ranked first, followed by National Geographic and then Rihanna.)

“We ranked the TSA in the top five as we found it fascinating, entertaining and terrifying, as most of the feed is devoted to photos of items the TSA has confiscated from luggage at various airports,” Rolling Stone spokeswoman Kathryn Brenner explained. “It opened our eyes to what they have to deal with on a regular basis — from hatchets and brass knuckles to loaded handguns, live eels and a shocking number of batarangs (a bat-shaped throwing weapon), and we really enjoy seeing airport life from their perspective.”

The nod from Rolling Stone is a bit of a coup for the oft-criticized agency, which in the spring was the target of congressional ire after travelers complained of hourslong waits at airport security checkpoints.

It also is an acknowledgment at how adept the agency has become at using social media to engage the public. Whether it’s inviting travelers to tweet AskTSA for answers about what they can and can’t bring on their flight or using its blog to bust myths, these platforms have given the TSA new ways to build goodwill, educate the public and shore up its image.

TSA has more than half a million Instagram followers, and its posts have garnered more than 150,000 comments. The images the agency has shared have generated more than 2 million likes.

Can you take that through security? The TSA will also answer questions from passengers through their @AskTSA Twitter account. The most helpful, and entertaining, submissions get shared to Instagram.Instagram screengrab

“I knew it would be popular and I knew we’d have a never-ending source of content,” said Bob Burns, who runs the Instagram account. “But I didn’t know how popular we’d be.”

From shivs to skulls

TSA’s formula of weapons and dogs has proved an irresistible mix for its followers, who post comments such as, “this Instagram is absolutely amazing” and “this is the best Instagram account ever.”

Burns played rhythm guitar in a band called Big in Iowa and served five years in the Army before becoming a TSA officer at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, in 2002. Although he had no formal social media experience when he launched the TSA blog, he’d always been fascinated by how technology connects people.

“I like to be able to engage people and give them things that would make them want to come back and read more of what we’re doing,” he said.

The agency’s Instagram account showcases the hundreds of weird and wacky items that enter security checkpoints and baggage screening at airports throughout the United States. There’s the dagger that was concealed inside a replica of the Eiffel Tower, the human skull in the clay pot and, of course, the knife hidden in an enchilada. And then there was the Chihuahua that sneaked into its owner’s checked bag.

“Sometimes you just wonder, what are people thinking?” Burns said.

He doesn’t post every day. With so many crazy and unique items making their way through checkpoints, he can afford to be choosy.

The agency’s most popular Instagram image, with more than 10,000 likes, is of a life-size prop dummy from the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie from a security checkpoint at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Burns notes in the post that “he was screened and sent on his jolly way. TSAOnTheJob”

It’s that kind of quirky sense of humor that former TSA Administrator Kip Hawley was looking for when he tapped Burns to lead the agency’s social media efforts in 2008. Most of TSA’s communications with the public were through official channels, and Hawley wanted a less formal way of reaching the public, written by someone travelers could relate to.

He’d gotten to know Burns when he served on an advisory committee that Hawley had formed to get feedback from front-line TSA employees.

“He was always funny, always outspoken and when we’d talk about something he would crisp it up into one phrase that would describe it perfectly with a grain of humor,” Hawley said.

In those early days, not everyone at TSA was happy about the idea.

“Some of the stuff was crazy, and I got a lot of grief for it,” Hawley said. “But it met the authenticity test. I am not the great internet guru, but I do know that people appreciate authenticity.”

Even after years on the job, Burns said he never knows when he’ll be surprised by what lands in his inbox. Humans, he said, are an odd bunch.

“A lot of people say that our account has some weird formula,” he said, “because who would have thought of posting pictures of weapons and dogs?”

The TSA Instagram account posted this photo from 2013 of human skull fragments found in clay pots at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Instagram screenshot

































