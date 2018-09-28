SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tropical Storm Kirk caused power outages and heavy flooding across the eastern Caribbean and forced flight cancellations, officials said Friday.

Authorities in Barbados said they helped rescue several people from a flooded home, while school was cancelled in the nearby islands of St. Lucia, Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain could fall in some parts of Martinique and Dominica. Meteorologists warned of flash floods and mudslides.

Forecasters also warned of heavy rains for St. Croix and eastern Puerto Rico.

Kirk had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was located about 360 miles (575 kilometers) south-southeast of Puerto Rico. It was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

The storm is expected to become a tropical depression by Friday night and degenerate into a low pressure trough by late Saturday.

Meanwhile, powerful Hurricane Rosa grew stronger off Mexico's Pacific Coast. The Category 4 storm had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and was located 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).

It is expected to start weakening on Saturday as it heads northeast toward the Baja California peninsula. The National Hurricane Center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but swells generated by Rosa were expected to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of southwestern Mexico, the peninsula and southern California.