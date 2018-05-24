Warhol-in-one
Anyone who grew up in the suburbs knows the sweet sound of that little mini-golf "putt-putt" on a hot summer day. The Walker Art Center knows this, too, and they go about this nostalgia in a rather artsy way, asking artists to create their own one-off mini-golf course on the rooftop terrace. My favorite arty-farty piece is "Thrillo-Brillo" (Hole 4) by Yousif Del Valle, Tom Loftus, Andrew MacGuffie, Meena Mangalvedhekar and Amy Toscani. Stacks of Warholian Brillo-pad boxes block the putter's way across the green, making it nearly impossible to score a hole-in-one, but also inserting some tongue-in-cheek commentary on the Pop-py nature of the game. Grab a hot dog at the cafe next door after you play. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. through Sept 2, subject to weather. $8-$10, free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls.)
alicia eler
