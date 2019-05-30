For a particular segment of the moviegoing population, there are few pleasures more sublime than watching a group of good-looking Parisians chattering about intellectual subjects over wine, coffee and the occasional cigarette against attractive backdrops of cozy cafes and well-appointed living rooms.

Writer/director Olivier Assayas goes to almost parodic lengths to serve this exact subculture with "Non-Fiction," a silky seriocomic roundelay starring Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet.

Talky, sophisticated and self-consciously erudite, this slice of French literary life is in many ways familiar: Two couples work and socialize together, nursing hidden suspicions and regrets, all the while carrying on more than a few clandestine affairs (this is Paris, after all). But Assayas ("Late August, Early September") uses that comfortable framework to mount a steady critique of the enormous technological changes currently engulfing the world, which affect everything from politics to private life, from art to entertainment.

The movie opens as novelist Léonard (Vincent Macaigne) meets with his longtime friend and publisher, Alain (Canet), who over the course of a crowded bistro lunch works up the courage to tell the author that he won't be acquiring his latest manuscript after his previous one became "a worst seller."

Crushed, Léonard tells his girlfriend, Valerie (Nora Hamzawi), who reacts with crisp practicality; she's far more passionate about the politician she works for and the campaign he's mounting.

Meanwhile, Alain's actress wife Selena (Binoche) is trying to decide whether to re-up for season four of a cop series called "Collusion." On set during a lunch break, she complains that she's fed up with the show's flimsy excuse for its escapist violence. "I'm getting tired of all this revenge stuff," she says wearily.

Every conversation in the film has to do with the anxieties of its middle-aged protagonists as they navigate the tectonic shifts that threaten their once-complacent lives. Will e-books and blogs supplant serious literature? Are texts and tweets the new poetry? When radical transparency is prized above everything else, will privacy be passe? What are the ethical boundaries between life and art? Is the current zeitgeist liberating ideas or monetizing drivel? And can a public devoid of critical thinking skills tell the difference?

Although most of the movie consists of people talking to each other, the actors are so good and the settings so evocative that the viewer feels complicit in their angst. For audiences who love nothing better than to immerse themselves in an idealized version of high-minded bohemia at its most tastefully nonchalant, this is pure bliss.

Assayas leaves a couple of promising threads untouched, especially when Léonard discovers that he's gone viral after exploiting a past relationship, and the ending, while satisfying, feels oddly perfunctory.

But this is a handsome, hugely enjoyable movie that invites the spectators to reflect on what they value, both on screen and off. "Is it good?" is a question repeatedly asked throughout "Non-Fiction." When it comes to the subjects at hand, the debate rages on. As for the movie itself, the answer is a resounding yes.