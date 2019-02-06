ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A veteran casino executive will oversee Atlantic City's cash-strapped Ocean Resort Casino as its new owners seek a gambling license.
The New Jersey Casino Control Commission appointed Eric Matejevich (MATT'-eh-vitch) on Wednesday as a trustee for the casino while New York hedge fund Luxor Capital seeks a casino license.
Luxor is assuming ownership of the casino from Colorado developer Bruce Deifik and his family.
Deifik bought the casino just over a year ago for $200 million.
Luxor, which lent him money for the purchase, plans to inject an additional $70 million into the casino.
The state requires the casino to maintain at least $36 million on hand at all times, but it has recently fallen below $20 million.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.