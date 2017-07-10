– Exactly what will happen when President Donald Trump arrives for his much-touted Bastille Day visit is anyone’s guess.

For the moment, however, one thing is certain: the teetotaler president will be dined in lavish fashion. French President Emmanuel Macron — who drew significant criticism for inviting Trump to France in the first place — will host a dinner for his guest at Le Jules Verne, a panoramic restaurant high in the Eiffel Tower with prices that match its altitude.

The two presidents, their wives and their entourages will dine on Thursday — the night before France’s national holiday — in the restaurant, one of the most expensive in the world’s capital of haute cuisine, the French magazine Paris Match first revealed.

Recently taken over by the celebrity chef Alain Ducasse, Le Jules Verne, on the second floor of France’s most recognizable landmark, features six-course tasting menus that cost $262.

Details of Thursday’s menu have not been released, but the restaurant offers such delicacies as oven-baked blue lobster with tomato and black olives, caviar-laden golden potatoes from Noirmoutier, an island off the France’s Atlantic coast.

Named for Jules Verne, the famous 19th-century French author, the restaurant bills itself as a similar voyage away from reality. If anything, the views are as much an attraction as the cuisine. Diners are treated to panoramic views of the French capital: its grand boulevards, its winding river and, at night, its famous lights.

It would seem an ideal place to welcome the American president, increasingly unpopular in Europe, especially on the eve of a festival that will celebrate, among other things, the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

As government spokesman Christophe Castaner told a French news outlet: “Macron wants to try to prevent the president of the United States being isolated. … We can do things: either you can say, ‘We’re not speaking because you haven’t been nice’ or we can reach out to him to keep him in the circle.”