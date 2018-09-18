WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is welcoming the leader of Poland to the White House.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted President Andrzej Duda and his wife on Tuesday. The two leaders were holding bilateral talks and a joint news conference later in the day.

The White House has said that trade, the military and security issues will be part of the conversation with the nation of 38 million that has close ties to the United States.

Warsaw was the first stop on Trump's first European tour last year. The two NATO allies share security concerns in face of Russia's increased military activity and Poland is seeking a greater U.S. troop presence on its territory. The meeting is also expected to cover energy cooperation.