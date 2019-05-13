WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning Iran, saying that if Tehran does "anything" in the form of an attack "they will suffer greatly."

Trump was asked Monday about two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel being damaged in what Gulf officials described as a "sabotage" attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Details of the incident remain unclear. But it raised risks for shippers in a region vital to global energy supplies at a time of increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Trump was asked about the sabotage, and responded: "It's going to be a bad problem for Iran if something happens."

He spoke to reporters in the Oval Office while meeting with the prime minister of Hungary.