WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wants to deliver the State of the Union as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.
Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that delivering the annual address on Feb. 4 is "very important to what I am doing" in setting his administration's agenda.
There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial. The trial, which began Tuesday, may not conclude by the speech date.
The date for the speech was set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Trump accepted the invitation. Last year, it was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.
