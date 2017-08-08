President Trump on Tuesday issued a stern warning to North Korea, saying that if its threats to the United States continue, the outcast nation will be "met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen."

Trump comments came as North Korea spurned a new round of sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council and pledged to continue to press forward with development of nuclear weapons that could reach the U.S. mainland.

Appearing at an event at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where Trump is on a 17-day "working vacation," he said that "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

"He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. And as I said They will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before," Trump said.

The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power, according to a confidential assessment by U.S. intelligence officials.

The Post story said the analysis was completed last month by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. The U.S. also calculated last month that North Korea has as many as 60 nuclear weapons, the Post said, more than double most assessments by independent experts.

The U.S. assessment about North Korea's progress in producing a miniaturized nuclear warhead are likely to deepen concerns about an evolving North Korean military threat that appears to be advancing far more rapidly than many experts had predicted.

U.S. officials last month concluded that Pyongyang is also outpacing expectations in its effort to build an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking cities on the American mainland.

While more than a decade has passed since North Korea's first nuclear detonation, many analysts believed it would be years before the country's weapons scientists could design a compact warhead that could be delivered by missile to distant targets. But the new assessment, a summary document dated July 28, concludes that this critical milestone already has been reached.

Officials at the agency would not comment Tuesday on the report. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence could not immediately be reached for comment.

And Japan's Defense Ministry concluded in an annual white paper released Tuesday that "it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads." Japan, a key U.S. ally, is also a potential target of North Korean aggression.

Alarm in Washington over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time last month.

Trump's warning on Tuesday further raises the stakes for the U.S. president and other world leaders, who face limited options in dealing with North Korea's aggression.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump suggested progress is being made with the cooperation of China and Russia, both of which supported the Security Council resolution offered by the United States over the weekend.

"After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea," Trump said. "We must be tough & decisive!"

Trump also used Twitter to amplify a Fox News report, based on anonymous sources, that U.S. spy satellites had detected North Korea loading two cruise missiles on a patrol boat on the country's coast in recent days.

Without adding any comment of his own, Trump, who regularly decries leaks to the media, retweeted to his more than 35 million followers a link to the day-old story, which was featured Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends," a program on the Fox News network.

A White House spokesman did not respond to a question about whether Trump's retweet amounted to a confirmation of Fox's story, which was attributed to unnamed "U.S. officials with knowledge of the latest intelligence in the region."

The report by Fox highlighted a far less significant threat than those posed than the long-range missiles, known as ICBMS, that have been central to escalating tensions in the region.

One intelligence official said that the report itself was insignificant and not a sign that North Korea was preparing to test a missile or make any other provocation. However, the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, was chagrined that Trump would retweet a report about "something unimportant" that nonetheless "reveals something about our surveillance capabilities."

Trump, who receives daily intelligence briefings, would presumably be in a position to know whether U.S. intelligence officials have reason to believe Kim's regime in fact did load cruise missiles onto a patrol boat recently.

Asked about the report Tuesday morning on Fox, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said she couldn't comment.

"I can't talk about anything that's classified, and if it's in the newspaper, that's a shame," Haley said. "It's incredibly dangerous when things go out to the press like that."

There was no sign at a major Asian security conference in Manila that the sanctions, hailed by Trump as a ­foreign policy achievement, would succeed where past efforts have failed in trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told diplomats that his country will never negotiate away what he called a rational "strategic option" against the threat of attack from the United States.

"We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets" up for negotiation, he said in prepared remarks, adding that the entire United States is within range of its missiles.

Ri dismissed the U.N. sanctions approved Saturday as illegal, appearing to rule out talks that the Trump administration, in a diplomatic partnership with China and Russia, is offering North Korea as a way out of its economic and diplomatic pariah status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.