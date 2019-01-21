WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has paid a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington on the holiday honoring the civil rights leader.
Trump arrived shortly after 11 a.m. to pay his respects on a frigid and windy day.
He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who accompanied Trump in laying a wreath at the foot of the memorial statue.
Trump told reporters it was a "great day" and a "beautiful day."
He did not respond to questions about the government shutdown during the short appearance.
