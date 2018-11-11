PARIS — President Donald Trump canceled a planned visit to a cemetery for Americans killed in World War I, the White House said, citing bad weather that grounded his helicopter.
Trump had been scheduled to lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence Saturday at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, located adjacent to Belleau Wood and about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Paris.
Trump was in France for events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Attending in Trump's place were the White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly; the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford and several members of the White House staff.
