President Donald Trump frequently used a racial slur — the N-word — while he was the host of the reality television show “Celebrity Apprentice” and there are tapes that can confirm it, according to a new memoir by one of Trump’s former White House advisers, Omarosa Manigault Newman.

The claim is among the more explosive that Manigault Newman makes in the book, “Unhinged.” It was first reported by the British publication the Guardian, which had an early copy.

Manigault Newman said she never heard Trump use the N-word herself, a point that critics of her credibility are certain to seize on. But she said that by the time she was fired by White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, she had come to realize that Trump was a “racist.”

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she said in the memoir. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

Manigault Newman worked with Trump on the show as a first-season contestant, and then was an adviser to his campaign and later in the White House. She was fired in December 2017, after what White House aides said were multiple instances of misconduct, including misuse of a car service and attempting to photograph her wedding on White House grounds. The White House has declined to respond to the allegations in her book so far, although several advisers have privately questioned her credibility and pointed out that she was very upset at being dismissed.

In her book, Manigault Newman suggested she now believes she was pushed out because she was close to getting hold of the secret tapes revealing Trump using the racist word.

She also wrote that she has been investigating the existence of tapes that prove Trump used the word since late 2016.

“By that point, three sources in three separate conversations had described the contents of this tape,” she said. “They all told me that President Trump hadn’t just dropped a single N-word bomb. He’d said it multiple times throughout the show’s taping during off-camera outtakes, particularly during the first season of ‘The Apprentice.’ ”

She added, “I would look like the biggest imbecile alive for supporting a man who used that word.”

When she was fired, she said she had a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.”

She continued: “My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”