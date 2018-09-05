WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will "get very angry" if the Syrian government slaughters civilians in rebel-held Idlib province.
Trump says, "If it's a slaughter, the world is going to get very, very angry and the United States is going to get very angry, too." He spoke Wednesday during a White House meeting with the emir of Kuwait.
Trump's fresh warning followed a Tuesday promise by the White House to respond "swiftly and appropriately" to an expected offensive by President Bashar Assad against some 3 million civilians in the opposition stronghold.
Trump also denied reports in a new book about his administration that he wanted to assassinate Assad after a chemical weapons attack in Syria in 2017.
Says Trump: "That was never even contemplated. Nor would it be contemplated."
