WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will probably need a "different structure" when it comes to trade with China.
His tweet Wednesday comes after the two countries agreed to suspend plans to impose tariffs on as much as $200 billion in each other's goods, pulling back from the brink of a trade war.
Trump tweeted: "Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion."
Trump's treasury secretary says he expects a big increase in farm sales to China. That would be key politically, as many Trump supporters in rural states say a U.S. trade war with China would hurt their businesses.
