UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump has announced the "first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement" with Japan.
It's not immediately clear from Trump's comments on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly what that "first stage" includes.
But Washington and Japan — which is the world's third largest economy — have been in long, sometimes contentious negotiations on a trade deal.
There's reportedly been considerable behind-the-scenes wrangling because of Japan's concern about the possibility of future U.S. tariffs on Japanese auto exports.
Trump says Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in U.S. agriculture products, including beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and more.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
As bluefin recover, a new fight about how to fish for them
A plan that could loosen the rules about fishing for one of the most debated species in the ocean has attracted the attention of fishermen and environmentalists.
Variety
Best Buy digs deeper into health care tech for elderly
Best Buy Co. says it plans to expand its remote health monitoring services for seniors, including sensors that can be worn on their arms, to 5 million from 1 million in five years.
National
Report: Opioids settlement won't fix areas hardest hit
A new analysis finds that money from a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will be "no more than a stopgap" for state and…
Nation
Millennial Money: Sneaky ways burnout hurts your bottom line
Millennials are a burned-out bunch.Millennial workers are more likely than older generations to report being burned out at work, according to a 2018 Gallup study.…
National
APNewsBreak: Trump's land boss to steer clear of ex-clients
The Trump administration's top steward of public lands has recused himself from work involving dozens of former clients following conflict of interest allegations from lawmakers and environmental advocates.