AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for eight top Texas Republicans ahead of the state's primary next week.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump encouraged "all of my many Texas friends" to vote for Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

All are favored in the March 6 primary, though Paxton has been indicted on felony securities fraud charges.

Hours later, Trump tweeted an endorsement for Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, saying that Bush "backed me when it wasn't the politically correct thing to do." That's a reference to Bush breaking with his powerful family and endorsing Trump's 2016 presidential run.

But, in that same message, Trump also cheered Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick.