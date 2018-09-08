ST. PAUL, Minn. — President Donald Trump is endorsing Minnesota congressional candidate Dave Hughes.
Trump tweeted Saturday that Hughes "will help us accomplish our America First policies."
Hughes is trying to unseat 14-term Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.
Hughes is a retired Air Force officer. He gave Peterson a scare in 2016, losing the election by just 5 percentage points in a race few expected to be close.
