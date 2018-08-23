NEW YORK — Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt was in turn sympathetic and gently probing during her interview with President Donald Trump that aired on Thursday. Yet she was also caught mischaracterizing one of his answers while promoting the event.

The "Fox & Friends" co-host had a coveted yet pressure-filled opportunity: the chance to interview Trump the day after arguably the worst day of his presidency, when longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen's plea deal and the guilty verdict at former campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial was revealed within an hour of each other. Trump turned to someone on one of his favorite shows.

While promoting the interview on Sean Hannity's show Wednesday, Earhardt said that Trump told her he was considering pardoning Manafort. But in the actual interview, Trump skirted the question.