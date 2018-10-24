MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump makes a campaign visit to Wisconsin with Republicans growing increasingly nervous about the prospects of Gov. Scott Walker winning a third term.

Trump on Wednesday returns to a rural part of the state he won by double digits in 2016. Mosinee is far from the conservative Milwaukee suburbs where his support is weaker. But it's in an area where Walker and Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir will need to do well to win close races.

Vukmir hopes Trump's visit will bolster support among people "we want to be sure to come out and vote." Polls show Vukmir trailing Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Trump's visit comes after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied in Milwaukee on Monday. Former President Barack Obama is due in the city on Friday.