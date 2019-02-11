WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is trying to turn the debate over a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border back to his political advantage as his signature pledge to American voters threatens to become a model of unfulfilled promises.
Trump will hold his first campaign rally since November's midterm elections in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night. It begins a defining weak for his push to build a border wall, one that could impact his presidency and his prospects for re-election. The dispute over funding is threatening to spark another government shutdown.
In El Paso, a protest march is scheduled at the same time as Trump's rally. Joining the march is the former congressman from the area, Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic star and a possible candidate for president.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.