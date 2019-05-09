WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the United States was close to a trade deal with China, but then China tried to renegotiate.
Trump said Thursday that the Chinese wanted to come back to continue negotiations. He added that if it doesn't work out, the U.S. has an "excellent" alternative.
The United States plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday. U.S. and Chinese negotiators are to resume trade talks Thursday.
Trump also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) sent him a "beautiful letter" and he will "probably" speak to him on the phone.
Trump says, "I have no idea what's going to happen."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Sen. Burr takes GOP fire over Trump Jr subpoena
Republicans lashed out Thursday at fellow GOP Sen. Richard Burr for his committee's subpoena of President Donald Trump's son, a move that suggested the Russia investigation is not "case closed" as some in the party insist. Trump said he was "very surprised" at the move.
National
New analysis: Trump deficits worse than promised
A new nonpartisan analysis says President Donald Trump's budget plan would produce significantly larger budget deficits than promised when it was released in March, mostly because its estimates of economic growth are too rosy.
National
AP Was There: US celebrates 1869 railroad completion
The May 10, 1869, completion of the Transcontinental Railroad was a pivotal moment in the United States, ushering in a period of progress and expansion nationwide.
National
US seizes North Korean cargo ship for violating sanctions
The U.S. said Thursday it has seized a North Korean cargo ship that was used to violate international sanctions, a first-of-its kind enforcement action that comes at a tense moment in relations between the two countries.
National
Tourism spending in New Jersey hit $44.7 billion in 2018
New Jersey's beaches, casinos, forests and cities attracted tourists who spent nearly $45 billion in 2018.