– The Trump administration sent mixed signals about its new aluminum and steel tariffs Sunday, saying that any exceptions for allies are unlikely but also leaving room for an unpredictable president to change his mind.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared to draw a firm line against case-by-case exemptions as he defended President Donald Trump's sudden imposition of new trade premiums, which are likely to hit Canada and Europe hardest.

"That's not his decision," Navarro said when asked about the possibility of exemptions. "As soon as he starts exempting countries, he has to raise the tariff on everybody else," the adviser said when asked about Canada and the European Union. "As soon as he exempts one country, his phone starts ringing with the heads of state of other countries."

In a separate interview on CNN, Navarro suggested that Trump could indeed grant exceptions if doing so would serve U.S. interests. And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that although he does not expect Trump to change his mind, he does not rule it out.

Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, called the tariff decision wrongheaded and misdirected. Trump isn't even punishing China, the country that might deserve it, Graham said.

"Please reconsider," Graham said in a direct appeal to Trump on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Navarro

The decision would hurt automobile manufacturing in his state while "letting China off the hook," Graham said.

"You're punishing the American taxpayers, and you are making a huge mistake," the senator said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was among the first to raise concerns directly with Trump, asking for a reconsideration of a policy opposed by many in Trump's own party and the White House, and that close allies say will start a global trade war.

May's office said she spoke with the president Sunday morning and "raised our deep concern at the president's forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties' interests."

The White House did not immediately release its own statement on the call.

In a contentious interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, Navarro insisted that other countries won't retaliate in a way that hurts U.S. consumers, something disputed by many economists and some Republican lawmakers.

"There are no downstream price effects on our industries that are significant," Navarro said on Fox, one of several interviews he did Sunday as the administration sought to promote and defend a decision that appears likely to start a global trade war.

In several interviews, Navarro asserted that the cost to U.S. consumers from any retaliatory actions would be a penny or two on a "six-pack of beer or Coke" and that Americans would be willing to pay a small penalty for the security of preserving domestic aluminum and steel production. He was challenged by interviewers on both his math and his premise.

Trump blurted out the trade tariff decision, including the percentage tariffs on both kinds of imports, during a White House meeting last week. A formal announcement is expected by the end of this week, administration officials said Sunday.

The biggest burden of Trump's new tariffs would be borne by Canada, the largest U.S. trading partner. Canada is the largest exporter of steel and aluminum to the United States, supplying $7.2 billion worth of aluminum and $4.3 billion of steel last year. Overall, the United States runs a trade surplus with Canada, which buys $48 billion worth of U.S. automobiles and $40 billion of machinery, in addition to agricultural products.

The steel and aluminum tariffs would also hit Britain, Germany, South Korea, Turkey and Japan, countries with which the United States has close national security ties.

The E.U. has threatened retaliatory tariffs on U.S. manufactured goods, including motorcycles and bluejeans, and the worry is that the tit-for-tat will harm American businesses that export, while raising costs for businesses that rely on a global supply chain.

Navarro said on Fox that the national security and economic security provision Trump cited in announcing the 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum is "country-agnostic," meaning that it applies across the board.

But speaking on CNN, Navarro suggested that there could be exemptions in "particular cases where we need to have exemptions so that business can move forward."

In the same interview, he also pushed back on the Pentagon's argument that the new trade policy could have an adverse effect on national security, arguing against giving allies a pass on the tariffs because "as soon as you exempt one country, then you have to exempt another country."

Allies are concerned about the tariffs because they supply more steel directly to the United States than China — which dominates a major part of the global steel trade and Trump's rhetoric.

"If you exempt Canada, then you have to put big tariffs on everybody else," Navarro said on CNN.

Trump is facing criticism from members of his own party over his trade plan, including from some of the top economists who advised his campaign. Navarro brushed off the criticism, arguing that Trump was alone in the GOP on trade during the 2016 presidential campaign — and won anyway.

"All 16 of those candidates didn't agree with his policies, either," Navarro said on CNN. "They're dead wrong on the economics."