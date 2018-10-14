WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has a "very good relationship" with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis even though he thinks the Pentagon chief is "sort of a Democrat."
Asked during a "60 Minutes" interview airing Sunday whether Mattis will step down, Trump says Mattis hasn't told him that.
But Trump says: "It could be that he is. I think he's sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But Gen. Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves."
Last month, Mattis dismissed news reports that tensions with Trump could soon point to his exit.
CBS News released a clip of the interview before Sunday's broadcast.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
North Dakota Democrat Heitkamp scrambles to catch Cramer
Heidi Heitkamp squeezed dozens of hands and posed for pictures with college students at North Dakota State University recently, bubbling with characteristic exuberance that belied the Democratic senator's uncertain future.
National
Trump touts good relations with 'sort of a Democrat' Mattis
President Donald Trump says he has a "very good relationship" with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis even though he thinks the Pentagon chief is "sort of a Democrat."
National
Baldwin, Vukmir debate about immigration, health care
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Leah Vukmir drew stark contrasts on health care, abortion, immigration and other issues during their second debate of the campaign.
National
Deputes fatally shoot suspect in Georgia after standoff
Authorities in Georgia say sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who fired at them from a barricaded home after a standoff that lasted more than six hours.
National
Abrams, Kemp still clashing on voter registrations
Stacey Abrams, the Democrat vying for the governorship of Georgia, is ratcheting up her assertion that Republican rival Brian Kemp is effectively suppressing minority and women voters, setting up a defining fault line in one of the nation's premier midterm election contests.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.