FARGO, N.D. — President Donald Trump is offering a hearty endorsement to Congressman Kevin Cramer, the man he says will be "the next United States senator from the great state of North Dakota."

He's also criticizing vulnerable Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, calling her a "liberal Democrat."

Trump told a rally crowd in Fargo on Wednesday that Cramer loves the state and its people.

He noted that Heitkamp voted against repealing President Barack Obama's health care law and the Republican tax plan and claims she'll also oppose his Supreme Court Justice pick.

Cramer thanked Trump "for not forgetting us" and said he'll always be with "them and with you."

"MyPillow" founder and Trump friend, Mike Lindell, was also at the rally. The president says he's actually used the product, "believe it or not."

President Donald Trump arrived for a rally Wednesday night in Fargo, N.D.

Trump tweeted before Wednesday's flight to Fargo that he was en route to "fully stand with and endorse" Cramer. Cramer serves in the U.S. House and Trump says he's an "extraordinary Congressman." Trump adds that Cramer is "tough on crime, strong on borders, loves our Military, and our Vets!"

Cramer was an early Trump supporter and remains one of the president's staunchest allies in Congress.