WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign says he'll talk about the economy and recent tax cuts during a rally in Indiana next week.
The campaign says the May 10 rally will be held at Atlantic Aviation in South Bend.
Trump campaign official Michael Glassner says the president will discuss tax cuts he signed into law late last year and highlight how Indiana families are benefiting from them. Glassner says the president also wants to encourage his supporters to help increase the GOP majority in Congress by voting in November's congressional elections.
Democrats need to pick up at least 23 seats to retake control of the 435-member House. Republicans hold a 51-49 edge in the 100-member Senate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty
Bill Gates launched a new fight against systemic poverty in the U.S., with his private foundation on Thursday announcing millions of dollars toward initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community activists.
National
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski
The organization that bestows the Academy Awards announced Thursday that it has voted to expel two prominent members convicted of sexual offenses, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski, from its membership.
National
Senate poised to vote on tax plan with income tax cut
The Minnesota Senate is preparing to vote on its plan to cut income tax rates while matching the federal tax overhaul.
National
14-year-old St. Louis boy killed; 13-year-old in custody
Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is in custody in the shooting death of a 14-year-old St. Louis boy.
National
The Latest: Sanders: Trump 'eventually learned' of repayment
The Latest on President Donald Trump and money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.