JACKSON, Miss. — President Donald Trump is traveling to Mississippi next week to campaign for a Republican seeking to finish the final two years of a U.S. Senate term.
Cindy Hyde-Smith faces three challengers in a November special election, and the race could be important as Republicans try to maintain their majority. The Trump campaign announced Friday that he'll appear at a rally for her Sept. 14 in Jackson.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith, the second-term state agriculture commissioner, to temporarily succeed 80-year-old Sen. Thad Cochran when the longtime lawmaker resigned in April.
Trump won Mississippi in 2016 and tweeted his "complete and total Endorsement" of Hyde-Smith last month.
If no candidate receives a majority in the Nov. 6 election, the top two advance to a Nov. 27 runoff.
