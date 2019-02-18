WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump will seek on Monday to rally support among the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S. for opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH'), saying Venezuela's "current path toward democracy is irreversible."

That's according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who says that Trump will use his Miami speech to express "strong support" for Guaido and condemn President Nicolas Maduro's government and its socialist policies.

As the monthslong political crisis continues, Trump is to make a public case to Venezuela's military to support Guaido's government.

The Venezuelan military has largely remained loyal to Maduro. Sanders says Trump would warn the Venezuelan military that the U.S. "knows where military officials and their families have money hidden throughout the world."