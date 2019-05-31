WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will be announcing his reelection campaign next month in Orlando, Florida.
Trump tweeted Friday that he will hold a June 18 rally and will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen.
The kickoff event is symbolic, coming a week before the first Democratic presidential debates . Trump formalized his reelection effort hours after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, held his first rally in Florida four weeks later and has already raised more than $130 million for his 2020 effort.
