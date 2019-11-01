WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will host the World Champion Washington Nationals baseball team on Monday at the White House.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series.
White House spokesman Judd Deere tweeted Friday that the president would welcome the championship team to the White House, which is just miles from the Nationals' stadium.
Trump attended one of the Nationals' home games during the series, but was greeted with boos from the crowd.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Armed man at Missouri Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge
A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and carrying loaded weapons in what he described as an effort to test his right to bear arms has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
National
North Dakota gov wants more monitoring after Keystone pipeline leak
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appealed to Keystone pipeline owner TC Energy to review its inspection and monitoring of the line after it leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) in the northeastern part of the state.
National
4 dead in Halloween party shooting in San Francisco Bay Area
Four people were killed and at least three were wounded at a Halloween night party shooting at a large house in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community that had been rented out on Airbnb for what the renter said would be a family reunion, officials and the home's owner said Friday.
Politics
Met Council chair resigns after 10 months on the job
Nora Slawik is the second member of the cabinet of DFL Gov. Tim Walz to leave during his first year, while a third was issued a formal reprimand.
National
US construction spending rises 0.5% in September
U.S. construction spending rose 0.5% in September, boosted by government and private residential projects.