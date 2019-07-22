WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting an official visit and state dinner in September for the prime minister of Australia.
It's only the second state dinner Trump has held since he became president. The first was for France in April 2018.
The White House announced Monday that Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, have been invited to the Sept. 20 dinner.
The event is aimed at celebrating the two countries' close friendship and shared history.
