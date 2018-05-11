WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House later this month.
The White House said Friday that Stoltenberg will visit on May 17.
The White House said the two "will discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in July and review progress on United States priorities for NATO, such as the need for fair burden-sharing and NATO's role in the international fight against terrorism."
Trump has pushed fellow NATO leaders to step up their own military spending. He has pressured NATO members to boost their military budgets to meet a benchmark of 2 percent of their GDP on defense annually.
