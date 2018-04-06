WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron at a private dinner at Mount Vernon as part of a state visit later this month.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that Trump and first lady Melania Trump would dine with Macron and his wife on the first night of their visit in late April.
Sanders said the home of President George Washington served as a "beautiful reminder of France's unique status as America's very first ally going all the way back to the revolution."
Macron is making the first state visit of Trump's presidency. He will be welcomed with a South Lawn arrival ceremony and a state dinner.
