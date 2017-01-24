WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive actions to clear the way for the controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines to move forward.

The orders have an immediate impact in North Dakota, where the pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners wants to complete the final 1,100-foot piece of the 1,172-mile pipeline route that runs under Lake Oahe. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other American Indian groups have been protesting the project, which they say would imperil their water supplies and disturb sacred burial and archaeological sites. The Army Corps of Engineers halted the project in December to consider alternative routes.

An executive order from Trump on the Keystone XL pipeline reverses a major decision by President Barack Obama, who said that the project would contribute to climate change because it would carry tar sands crude which is especially greenhouse gas intensive because of the energy it takes to extract the thick crude.

TransCanada, the Calgary-based project owner, said it would be interested in reviving the pipeline.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer had signaled the impending action on Monday, saying the president supported energy projects “like Dakota and the Keystone Pipeline, areas that we can increase jobs, increase economic growth, and tap into America’s energy supply more, that’s something that he has been very clear about.”

Referring to comments Trump has made during the campaign and after the election, “He was talking about that being a big priority. That’s one of those ones where I think that the energy sector and our natural resources are an area where I think the president is very, very keen on making sure that we maximize our use of natural resources to America’s benefit.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Oceti Sawakin Camp to rally against the Dakota Access pipeline late last year.

“It’s good for economic growth, it’s good for jobs, and it’s good for American energy,” Spicer added.

As news of the move surfaced Tuesday morning, oil industry officials hailed it as overdue.

“Making American energy great again starts with infrastructure projects like these that move resources safely and efficiently,” said Stephen Brown, vice president of federal government affairs at Tesoro Companies.

Environmentalists, by contrast, vowed to continue to fight the two pipelines.

Greenpeace Executive Director Annie Leonard noted in a statement that a broad coalition of opponents — “Indigenous communities, ranchers, farmers, and climate activists” — managed to block the projects in the past and would not give up now.

“We all saw the incredible strength and courage of the water protectors at Standing Rock, and the people around the world who stood with them in solidarity,” she said. “We’ll stand with them again if Trump tries to bring the Dakota Access Pipeline, or any other fossil fuel infrastructure project, back to life.”

“We will resist this with all of our power and we will continue to build the future the world wants to see,” she added.